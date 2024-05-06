FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $742.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

