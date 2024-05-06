G999 Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00059329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001077 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

