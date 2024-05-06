Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $51.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

