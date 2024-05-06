Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,317. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

