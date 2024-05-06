GSK (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,660 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,733.50 ($21.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,663.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,558.78. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,739.56 ($21.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,333.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

