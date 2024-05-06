Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.91. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,368,143 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,385,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 208,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 298,547 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.