Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $79.80. 768,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,437. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $80.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

