Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HY opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HY. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

