Insider Buying: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Buys 900 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 431,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,309. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

