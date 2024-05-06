Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.6 %
FBP stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
