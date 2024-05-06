Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $193.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.54 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.