International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ IGIC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.
