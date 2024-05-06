International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International General Insurance

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.