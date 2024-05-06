IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $10.13 on Monday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $748.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

