Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$74.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TD traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,814. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.39. The firm has a market cap of C$134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

