JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of JKS opened at $26.18 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 236,526 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 44.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 103,883 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

