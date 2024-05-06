JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MODN

Model N Trading Down 0.3 %

MODN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,200. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,384.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Model N by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.