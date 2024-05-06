Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

