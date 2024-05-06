Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 442.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 21.7 %

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 1,972,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lineage Cell Therapeutics

In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,730,770 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,730,770 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.