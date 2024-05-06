Lisk Trading 11.3% Higher This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $267.99 million and $27.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001493 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000967 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001275 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001294 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

