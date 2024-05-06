LL Flooring (LL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of LL opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

