LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,252 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $43,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $32,366,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 58.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 5,512.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 572,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,080,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

