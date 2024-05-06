LSV Asset Management Buys 12,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $45,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $201.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.06.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

