LSV Asset Management Has $46.28 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $122.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

