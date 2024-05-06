LSV Asset Management Sells 4,800 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $34,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after buying an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,144,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

