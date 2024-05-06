MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $105.66, with a volume of 44758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.85.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after acquiring an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.