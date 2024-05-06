MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-2.950 EPS.

MasTec Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 891,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.23.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

