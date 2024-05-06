Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Talphera Price Performance

Shares of TLPH stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Talphera has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Talphera will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

