MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $45,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $19.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,650.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,449. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,499.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,542.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

