Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Shares of DE opened at $400.96 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

