Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of TC Energy stock remained flat at $37.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,195. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

