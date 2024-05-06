MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $82.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 717,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

