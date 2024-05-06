Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $124.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.33.

MHK traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.93. 391,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

