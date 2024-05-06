Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

MSI stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.51. 621,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,474. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $356.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,299,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

