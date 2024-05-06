M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

CLH stock opened at $207.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.