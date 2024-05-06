M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 4.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

