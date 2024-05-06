M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

