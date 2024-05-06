M&T Bank Corp Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,629 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

