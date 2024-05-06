M&T Bank Corp Has $8.80 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $72.86 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

