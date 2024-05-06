M&T Bank Corp Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $292.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.11. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

