NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 46.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

