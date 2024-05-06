National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 50105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

