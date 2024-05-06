National Bank of Canada FI Has $39.71 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 453,710 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $39,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

