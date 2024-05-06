Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,783,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

