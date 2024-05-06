Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 321,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,865,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

