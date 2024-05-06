Nextdoor (KIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Nextdoor has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KIND stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $846.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

