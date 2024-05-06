Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.