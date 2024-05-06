NYM Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $130.41 million and $2.25 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,010,746 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 765,010,746.43338 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.1748361 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,374,927.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.