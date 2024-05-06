Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Critical Survey

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 2.93% -71.70% -1.95% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.64 $15.60 million $0.10 23.30 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.61 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for W&T Offshore and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 234.76%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Obsidian Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

