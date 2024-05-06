Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 354,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

