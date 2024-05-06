OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $92.17 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $92.17 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00058895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.